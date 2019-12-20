AccuWeather forecast: Weekend rain

We made it to Friday! Today begins mostly cloudy and cooler with patchy dense fog, especially in our Inland Valleys. Dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.
An afternoon with more clouds than sunshine unfolds today. Under a partly sunny sky highs reach the upper 50s to middle 60s.
High clouds remain overnight with patchy dense fog forming again. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Our next wet weather system continues to tap the brakes. Cloudy conditions and dry weather linger through Saturday. The Coast and North Bay have a chance of rain late in the evening hours.
The steady light to moderate rain falls after midnight through the morning hours Sunday. A few isolated areas of heavy rain fall also. The storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale as rainfall amounts reach a 1/3 to 2/3 of an inch.
Temperatures:
Concord: 60/44
Fremont: 61/48
Oakland: 60/49
Redwood City: 61/47
San Francisco: 59/51
San Jose: 63/49
San Rafael: 59/49
Santa Rosa: 60/47
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
