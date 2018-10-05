WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend warming trend

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's out of here! The humid air mass gone and you'll feel the difference this morning. The dry air and lack of clouds allowed temperatures to drop into the middle 40s to middle 50s, up to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Be ready for thick fog in our North Bay Valleys through the morning commute.



A mostly sunny and mild afternoon develops with highs similar to yesterday, just a bit cooler than average.

A milder air mass arrives tonight and gives us partly cloudy conditions and lows in the lower to upper 50s. Fog will not be as widespread tomorrow morning.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 78/57
Fremont: 74/57
Oakland: 71/57
Redwood City: 74/57
San Francisco: 68/56
San Jose: 77/56
San Rafael: 74/56
Santa Rosa: 77/53

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Weekend:
A warming trend begins tomorrow. Highs return back to average levels Saturday and warm a few degrees above average Sunday when even drier air spreads across our neighborhoods.

Look for breezy conditions across our hills and mountains tomorrow. As of now, the wind speed stays below fire danger levels.

