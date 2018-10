AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend warming trend

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

It's out of here! The humid air mass gone and you'll feel the difference this morning. The dry air and lack of clouds allowed temperatures to drop into the middle 40s to middle 50s, up to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Be ready for thick fog in our North Bay Valleys through the morning commute.A mostly sunny and mild afternoon develops with highs similar to yesterday, just a bit cooler than average.A milder air mass arrives tonight and gives us partly cloudy conditions and lows in the lower to upper 50s. Fog will not be as widespread tomorrow morning.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 78/57Fremont: 74/57Oakland: 71/57Redwood City: 74/57San Francisco: 68/56San Jose: 77/56San Rafael: 74/56Santa Rosa: 77/53TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 73 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesA warming trend begins tomorrow. Highs return back to average levels Saturday and warm a few degrees above average Sunday when even drier air spreads across our neighborhoods.Look for breezy conditions across our hills and mountains tomorrow. As of now, the wind speed stays below fire danger levels.