You'll notice a difference outside this morning. A more extensive and moist cloud cover keeps areas of drizzle and fog around during the entire morning commute. Temperatures are slightly milder, middle 50s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Slower sunshine and a more robust sea breeze shave a few degrees off our highs compared to yesterday.
A partly cloudy sky and cool temperatures develop tonight. Lows return to the lower to upper 50s.
Friday - Sunday:
A warming trend begins with increasing sunshine tomorrow through Sunday. Highs climb a couple degrees each day.
Temperatures:
Concord: 84/59
Fremont: 78/59
Oakland: 70/58
Redwood City: 78/57
San Francisco: 65/55
San Jose: 80/59
San Rafael: 81/57
Santa Rosa: 87/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & Fog
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 6 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Limited Fog
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny Afternoon
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Welcome to Fogust
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News