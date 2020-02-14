AccuWeather forecast: Welcome to Meteorological Spring!

We begin the new month clear, calm, and cooler. The temperature during our morning commute range from the middle 30s Inland to the upper 40s in Oakland and San Francisco.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
A slight onshore breeze takes a couple of degrees away this afternoon, but highs remain warmer than average. We will experience the upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland communities.
A storm passes to our west over the ocean tonight. For us, no rain just some extra clouds passing through. Lows cool into the middle to upper 30s Inland with lower to middle 40s around most of the Bay and Coast.
Tuesday and Beyond:
A mix of sunshine and clouds with warmer than average afternoon high temperatures continues through Friday.
Our next chance of rain arrives Friday night and lingers into Saturday morning. We will likely designate this storm a 1-Light as we get closer and the details become clearer.
The weekend does feature our coolest afternoons.
Temperatures:
Concord: 69/40
Fremont: 68/41
Oakland: 68/44
Redwood City: 66/42
San Francisco: 64/45
San Jose: 68/42
San Rafael: 64/41
Santa Rosa: 66/37
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 57 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
AccuWeather forecast: Welcome to Meteorological Spring!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More