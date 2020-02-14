Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Welcome to Meteorological Spring!

We begin the new month clear, calm, and cooler. The temperature during our morning commute range from the middle 30s Inland to the upper 40s in Oakland and San Francisco.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

A slight onshore breeze takes a couple of degrees away this afternoon, but highs remain warmer than average. We will experience the upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland communities.

A storm passes to our west over the ocean tonight. For us, no rain just some extra clouds passing through. Lows cool into the middle to upper 30s Inland with lower to middle 40s around most of the Bay and Coast.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A mix of sunshine and clouds with warmer than average afternoon high temperatures continues through Friday.

Our next chance of rain arrives Friday night and lingers into Saturday morning. We will likely designate this storm a 1-Light as we get closer and the details become clearer.

The weekend does feature our coolest afternoons.

Temperatures:
Concord: 69/40
Fremont: 68/41
Oakland: 68/44
Redwood City: 66/42
San Francisco: 64/45
San Jose: 68/42
San Rafael: 64/41
Santa Rosa: 66/37

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 57 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Sky
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area woman's missing dog found 600 miles away in Mexico
J&J vaccine brings hope to those struggling to get appointments
Bay Area family to tour 48 states in search of new home
Parents, students hold rally to reopen Oakland Unified schools
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Globes win
Show More
COVID-19 updates: CA's 7-day positivity rate at 2.4%
Homebound senior patients struggle to get vaccinated in Bay Area
McDonald's employee celebrated for her upcoming 100th birthday
Farmworkers get vaccinated in Santa Clara Co.
Should Kobe be the new NBA logo?
More TOP STORIES News