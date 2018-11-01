WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Welcome to November. Where is Autumn?

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A blanket of high clouds and mild temperatures control our weather this morning. Also, a little bit of fog develops along the Peninsula Coast. Temperatures range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.



The warmer start helps the building afternoon warmth reach near record levels. Expect lower to middle 70s along the Coast, upper 70s to lower 80s for the Bay and lower to middle 80s Inland.

The returning sea breeze brings fog to the Peninsula Coast tonight while other neighborhoods see high clouds. Lows remain mild, lower to middle 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 84/52
Fremont: 80/54
Oakland: 80/52
Redwood City: 82/52
San Francisco: 77/54
San Jose: 83/54
San Rafael: 83/55
Santa Rosa: 86/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50- 56 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 57 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Looking ahead to Friday:
The sea breeze spreads from the Coast across the Bay tomorrow. This takes away the near record warmth for those neighborhoods. Highs cool nearly 6 to 8 degrees. Inland neighborhoods remain warm in the lower to middle 80s.

