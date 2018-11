AccuWeather Forecast: Welcome to November. Where is Autumn?

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Looking ahead to Friday:

A blanket of high clouds and mild temperatures control our weather this morning. Also, a little bit of fog develops along the Peninsula Coast. Temperatures range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.The warmer start helps the building afternoon warmth reach near record levels. Expect lower to middle 70s along the Coast, upper 70s to lower 80s for the Bay and lower to middle 80s Inland.The returning sea breeze brings fog to the Peninsula Coast tonight while other neighborhoods see high clouds. Lows remain mild, lower to middle 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 84/52Fremont: 80/54Oakland: 80/52Redwood City: 82/52San Francisco: 77/54San Jose: 83/54San Rafael: 83/55Santa Rosa: 86/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 82 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50- 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 82 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated FogLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 80 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesThe sea breeze spreads from the Coast across the Bay tomorrow. This takes away the near record warmth for those neighborhoods. Highs cool nearly 6 to 8 degrees. Inland neighborhoods remain warm in the lower to middle 80s.