Accuweather Forecast: Wet again today, strongest storm tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Waves of showers move south to north across our neighborhoods today. The showers provide more rain than yesterday's storm and present a chance of a few thunderstorms.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The coverage of showers tapers tonight as we take a deep breath before tomorrow's stronger, potentially damaging storm.

The heaviest rain falls tomorrow afternoon through the evening hours. Thunderstorms are possible also.

Gusty southerly winds develop tomorrow. They can reach damaging speeds, trees down and power outages, of 50-60 mph.

Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 1-Light
Wednesday: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Strong
Sunday: 1-Light (trending drier)

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/50
Fremont: 59/52
Oakland: 59/51
Redwood City: 58/52
San Francisco: 56/51
San Jose: 59/52
San Rafael: 56/49
Santa Rosa: 57/47

Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees


