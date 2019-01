Accuweather Forecast: Wet again today, strongest storm tomorrow

Temperatures:

Waves of showers move south to north across our neighborhoods today. The showers provide more rain than yesterday's storm and present a chance of a few thunderstorms.The coverage of showers tapers tonight as we take a deep breath before tomorrow's stronger, potentially damaging storm.The heaviest rain falls tomorrow afternoon through the evening hours. Thunderstorms are possible also.Gusty southerly winds develop tomorrow. They can reach damaging speeds, trees down and power outages, of 50-60 mph.Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:Today: 1-LightWednesday: 3-StrongThursday: 2-StrongSunday: 1-Light (trending drier)Concord: 56/50Fremont: 59/52Oakland: 59/51Redwood City: 58/52San Francisco: 56/51San Jose: 59/52San Rafael: 56/49Santa Rosa: 57/47TODAY: ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 49 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now