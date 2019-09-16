AccuWeather Forecast: Wet morning, dry and breezy afternoon

Are you ready for fog, mist, drizzle, rain and isolated heavier showers? Welcome to Monday and our first chance of measurable rain this fall.
The cold front responsible moves north to south across our neighborhoods this morning and into the Monterey Bay this afternoon. Outside of this expect mild and muggy conditions with temperatures in the lower to upper 60s this morning.
Once the front passes, expect breezy conditions and cooler highs with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs range from the middle 60s to upper 70s.
A few clouds linger tonight when drier air and cooler temperatures develop, upper 40s to upper 50s.
Tuesday:
A mostly sunny and breezy day develops with below average highs temperatures.
Temperatures:
Concord: 79/55
Fremont: 72/56
Oakland: 70/57
Redwood City: 73/53
San Francisco: 66/55
San Jose: 75/55
San Rafael: 75/53
Santa Rosa: 77/49
Coast:
TODAY: Rain & Showers, Partly Cloudy & Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain & Showers, Partly Cloudy & Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain & Showers, Partly Cloudy & Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Rain & Showers, Partly Cloudy & Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain & Showers, Partly Cloudy & Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain & Showers, Partly Cloudy & Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 57 Degrees
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now.
