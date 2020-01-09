AccuWeather forecast: Wet morning, dry and cool afternoon

Expect a range from aggressive drizzle to downpours during the morning commute today. The earlier your commute the more likely you will deal with wet weather. The storm system quickly moves north to south, already ending by 9 a.m. This system ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Our afternoon features increasing sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures, middle to upper 50s. Clear and chilly tonight with Inland neighborhoods experiencing frost by tomorrow morning. Lows dip into the lower 30s Inland to lower 40s in San Francisco.
Friday and Beyond:
After a mainly sunny day late evening showers move into the North Bay Friday night and spread south overnight. This chance ranks a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Another chance of rain arrives Sunday night and lingers through Monday morning. This chance does not merit a Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/35
Fremont: 58/36
Oakland: 57/38
Redwood City: 58/35
San Francisco: 56/42
San Jose: 58/36
San Rafael: 58/39
Santa Rosa: 59/31
Coast:
TODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patches of Dense Fog
Lows: 30 - 36 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Isolated Foggy Spots
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees
