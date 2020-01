AccuWeather forecast: Wet morning, dry and cool afternoon

Temperatures:

Expect a range from aggressive drizzle to downpours during the morning commute today. The earlier your commute the more likely you will deal with wet weather. The storm system quickly moves north to south, already ending by 9 a.m. This system ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale Our afternoon features increasing sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures, middle to upper 50s. Clear and chilly tonight with Inland neighborhoods experiencing frost by tomorrow morning. Lows dip into the lower 30s Inland to lower 40s in San Francisco.After a mainly sunny day late evening showers move into the North Bay Friday night and spread south overnight. This chance ranks a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Another chance of rain arrives Sunday night and lingers through Monday morning. This chance does not merit a Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 57/35Fremont: 58/36Oakland: 57/38Redwood City: 58/35San Francisco: 56/42San Jose: 58/36San Rafael: 58/39Santa Rosa: 59/31TODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patches of Dense FogLows: 30 - 36 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Isolated Foggy SpotsLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 33 - 38 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now