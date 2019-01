Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here

Temperatures:

Your morning commute will be longer this morning. A weak weather system spreads light rain from north to south across our neighborhoods through 10 a.m. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Rainfall amount measure a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.Look for increasing sunshine after 10 a.m. This brighter afternoon helps highs reach the lower to middle 60s.Clouds increase tonight with patchy fog forming and cooler lows dipping into the lower to upper 40s.Scattered light showers are possible most of the day. Heavier showers and thunderstorms arrive around 4 p.m. and continue through 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Rain totals reach one third to an inch. But the storm ranks a 1-Light because all other variables are light to non-existent.Concord: 63/45Fremont: 64/49Oakland: 63/49Redwood City: 63/46San Francisco: 61/49San Jose: 65/48San Rafael: 62/47Santa Rosa: 65/44TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now