Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Your morning commute will be longer this morning. A weak weather system spreads light rain from north to south across our neighborhoods through 10 a.m. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Rainfall amount measure a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Look for increasing sunshine after 10 a.m. This brighter afternoon helps highs reach the lower to middle 60s.

Clouds increase tonight with patchy fog forming and cooler lows dipping into the lower to upper 40s.

Wednesday:
Scattered light showers are possible most of the day. Heavier showers and thunderstorms arrive around 4 p.m. and continue through 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Rain totals reach one third to an inch. But the storm ranks a 1-Light because all other variables are light to non-existent.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 63/45
Fremont: 64/49
Oakland: 63/49
Redwood City: 63/46
San Francisco: 61/49
San Jose: 65/48
San Rafael: 62/47
Santa Rosa: 65/44

Coast:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees


