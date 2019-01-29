Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here

Your morning commute will be longer this morning. A weak weather system spreads light rain from north to south across our neighborhoods through 10 a.m. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Rainfall amount measure a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.
Look for increasing sunshine after 10 a.m. This brighter afternoon helps highs reach the lower to middle 60s.
Clouds increase tonight with patchy fog forming and cooler lows dipping into the lower to upper 40s.
Wednesday:
Scattered light showers are possible most of the day. Heavier showers and thunderstorms arrive around 4 p.m. and continue through 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Rain totals reach one third to an inch. But the storm ranks a 1-Light because all other variables are light to non-existent.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/45
Fremont: 64/49
Oakland: 63/49
Redwood City: 63/46
San Francisco: 61/49
San Jose: 65/48
San Rafael: 62/47
Santa Rosa: 65/44
Coast:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: AM Rain, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
