Accuweather Forecast: Wet today, dry weekend

Weekend

Temperatures:

Coast:

Peninsula:

East Bay:

Inland:

North Bay:

South Bay:

Steady light to moderate rain falls during the daylight hours today. For the South Bay, this rain will not be quite as steady. You should expect periods of rain with some isolated moderate spurts. Temperatures this morning begin in the lower to middle 50s and warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon.The rain shield tapers to showers during the evening, becoming random by tomorrow morning. Holes open in the cloud deck. This allows cool temperatures to form, middle 40s to middle 50s, and patchy dense fog.: Until 4 p.m. TodayThe fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon with warmer temperatures and lower humidity. Highs climb a couple degrees. Patchy fog forms again Saturday night.A light offshore breeze develops Sunday. This brings us even lower humidity and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Smoke from the Camp Fire will not return.Concord: 61/54Fremont: 61/55Oakland: 61/54Redwood City: 61/55San Francisco: 60/52San Jose: 61/55San Rafael: 61/52Santa Rosa: 60/50Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 48 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 52 - 57 Degrees