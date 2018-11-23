Accuweather Forecast: Wet today, dry weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Steady light to moderate rain falls during the daylight hours today. For the South Bay, this rain will not be quite as steady. You should expect periods of rain with some isolated moderate spurts. Temperatures this morning begin in the lower to middle 50s and warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon.
The rain shield tapers to showers during the evening, becoming random by tomorrow morning. Holes open in the cloud deck. This allows cool temperatures to form, middle 40s to middle 50s, and patchy dense fog.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 4 p.m. Today
Weekend
The fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon with warmer temperatures and lower humidity. Highs climb a couple degrees. Patchy fog forms again Saturday night.
A light offshore breeze develops Sunday. This brings us even lower humidity and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Smoke from the Camp Fire will not return.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/54
Fremont: 61/55
Oakland: 61/54
Redwood City: 61/55
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 61/52
Santa Rosa: 60/50
Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
