Accuweather Forecast: Wet today, dry weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Steady light to moderate rain falls during the daylight hours today. For the South Bay, this rain will not be quite as steady. You should expect periods of rain with some isolated moderate spurts. Temperatures this morning begin in the lower to middle 50s and warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon.



The rain shield tapers to showers during the evening, becoming random by tomorrow morning. Holes open in the cloud deck. This allows cool temperatures to form, middle 40s to middle 50s, and patchy dense fog.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 4 p.m. Today

Weekend
The fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon with warmer temperatures and lower humidity. Highs climb a couple degrees. Patchy fog forms again Saturday night.
A light offshore breeze develops Sunday. This brings us even lower humidity and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Smoke from the Camp Fire will not return.

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/54
Fremont: 61/55
Oakland: 61/54
Redwood City: 61/55
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 61/52
Santa Rosa: 60/50

Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

