Accuweather Forecast: Wet weather arrives in Bay Area

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Thursday:

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with widespread areas of fog. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy, with light to moderate rain developing in the North Bay by midday and expanding to the remainder of the Bay Area by late afternoon and evening. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale and may produce brief periods of heavy downpours. Light rain and showers may follow on Thursday, and a stronger, windier storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale is expected on Friday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain LikelyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain LikelyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain LikelyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of FogLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Late Day RainHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain LikelyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain by EveningHighs: Mid 60sLight Rain or ShowersHighs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now