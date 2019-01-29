WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Wet weather arrives in Bay Area

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with widespread areas of fog. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy, with light to moderate rain developing in the North Bay by midday and expanding to the remainder of the Bay Area by late afternoon and evening. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale and may produce brief periods of heavy downpours. Light rain and showers may follow on Thursday, and a stronger, windier storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale is expected on Friday.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 64
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 61

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Likely
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Likely
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Likely
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Late Day Rain
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Likely
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain by Evening
Highs: Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Light Rain or Showers
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland


