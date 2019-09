AccuWeather Forecast: Wet weather has ended

Temperatures:

The cold front responsible for this morning's wet commute moved east late this morning and took the steady rain with it.Other than a random shower near the South Bay before 2 p.m., expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with breezy conditions. Those breezes bring less humidity and cooler than average air. Highs range from the middle 60s to upper 70s.A few clouds linger tonight when drier air and cooler temperatures develop. Dress for cooler conditions with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.A mostly sunny and breezy day develops with below average highs temperatures.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 69 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 57 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now