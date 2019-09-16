Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Wet weather has ended

The cold front responsible for this morning's wet commute moved east late this morning and took the steady rain with it.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Other than a random shower near the South Bay before 2 p.m., expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with breezy conditions. Those breezes bring less humidity and cooler than average air. Highs range from the middle 60s to upper 70s.

A few clouds linger tonight when drier air and cooler temperatures develop. Dress for cooler conditions with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Tuesday:
A mostly sunny and breezy day develops with below average highs temperatures.

Temperatures:
Concord: 79/55
Fremont: 72/56
Oakland: 70/57
Redwood City: 73/53
San Francisco: 66/55
San Jose: 75/55
San Rafael: 75/53
Santa Rosa: 77/49

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 57 Degrees

