AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather through Saturday

It's wet again for most of us this morning. Drizzle to light rain continues through the morning commute. The closer you travel to the South Bay the drier your commute becomes. Don't be surprised by the mild temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Stubborn clouds cling to our sky today with areas of drizzle and a few random showers. Mild and humid conditions this afternoon push highs into the lower to middle 60s.

Rough surf develops along the Coast today.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.

Less drizzle falls tonight but that means more fog forms. Cooler but still mild lows develop, upper 40s to middle 50s.

Friday and Beyond:
Better chance of showers, some moderate, raining on us Friday and Saturday. The storms rank 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Sunshine returns Sunday with cooler afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures:
Concord: 63/53
Fremont: 63/54
Oakland: 62/53
Redwood City: 63/54
San Francisco: 61/52
San Jose: 64/54
San Rafael: 62/52
Santa Rosa: 62/49

Coast:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 51 - 54 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

