AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather through Saturday

It's wet again for most of us this morning. Drizzle to light rain continues through the morning commute. The closer you travel to the South Bay the drier your commute becomes. Don't be surprised by the mild temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Stubborn clouds cling to our sky today with areas of drizzle and a few random showers. Mild and humid conditions this afternoon push highs into the lower to middle 60s.
Rough surf develops along the Coast today.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.
Less drizzle falls tonight but that means more fog forms. Cooler but still mild lows develop, upper 40s to middle 50s.
Friday and Beyond:
Better chance of showers, some moderate, raining on us Friday and Saturday. The storms rank 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Sunshine returns Sunday with cooler afternoon temperatures.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/53
Fremont: 63/54
Oakland: 62/53
Redwood City: 63/54
San Francisco: 61/52
San Jose: 64/54
San Rafael: 62/52
Santa Rosa: 62/49
Coast:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 51 - 54 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Drizzle & Showers
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather through Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News