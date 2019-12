AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather through Saturday

Temperatures:

It's wet again for most of us this morning. Drizzle to light rain continues through the morning commute. The closer you travel to the South Bay the drier your commute becomes. Don't be surprised by the mild temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s.Stubborn clouds cling to our sky today with areas of drizzle and a few random showers. Mild and humid conditions this afternoon push highs into the lower to middle 60s.Rough surf develops along the Coast today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.Less drizzle falls tonight but that means more fog forms. Cooler but still mild lows develop, upper 40s to middle 50s.Better chance of showers, some moderate, raining on us Friday and Saturday. The storms rank 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Sunshine returns Sunday with cooler afternoon temperatures.Concord: 63/53Fremont: 63/54Oakland: 62/53Redwood City: 63/54San Francisco: 61/52San Jose: 64/54San Rafael: 62/52Santa Rosa: 62/49TODAY: Drizzle & ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog & DrizzleLows: 51 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Drizzle & ShowersHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog & DrizzleLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Drizzle & ShowersHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog & DrizzleLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Drizzle & ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog & DrizzleLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Drizzle & ShowersHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog & DrizzleLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Drizzle & ShowersHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog & DrizzleLows: 51 - 55 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now