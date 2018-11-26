Accuweather Forecast: Wet week ahead for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Take advantage of this break Monday night because a wet week is ahead with a series of storms coming through our area.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The first storm arrives Tuesday morning in the North Bay and spreads to all areas by afternoon. It will produce light rain and high surf.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 62
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 59
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Light Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Light Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
A stronger storm gets here late Wednesday and will bring periods of heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous surf and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm between late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!