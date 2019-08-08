Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread clouds, spotty drizzle

Tonight will feature widespread low clouds and fog near the coast and bay, with spotty drizzle overnight.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will begin with lingering low clouds near the bay and along the coast, followed by mostly sunny skies inland and over the bay. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s. Highs will range from the upper 50s at the coast to low and mid-80s inland.

There will be very little change in this pattern on Friday and Saturday, but a major warmup will begin on Sunday, with inland temperatures soaring to around 98 or 99 degrees early next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 83
Oakland 69
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 83

Coast:
Tonight: Widespread Low Clouds & Fog/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Low Clouds/Breezy & Cool
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Clouds/Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Clouds/Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Cooler than Average
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Partly Cloudy/Cooler than Average
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 80s Inland

