AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog at coast, warm inland

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday night will feature widespread fog at the coast and patchy fog reaching across the bay, while inland valleys will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s to near 60.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. Highs will be a couple of degrees warmer on Thursday, as inland temperatures may approach 100 degrees. Gradual cooling will begin on Friday, with temperatures returning to the seasonal average range by Sunday.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 94
Oakland 73
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 67
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 89

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

Inland:

Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 90s


Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s

Thursday
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Near 100 Inland

