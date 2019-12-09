Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. Today
Widespread thick fog creates dangerously low visibility during our morning commute today. Prepare for visibility less than a quarter mile through 10 a.m. In some areas the fog is so thick you'll need to use your windshield wipers.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Dress warmer this morning. Temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s are up to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

The fog slowly fades to a mix of haze, clouds and sunshine this afternoon. The slow sunshine holds our highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

More clouds tonight help slow the spread of fog. Expect the fog to be less widespread but very dense where it forms. Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Clouds increase as a cold front nears our neighborhoods tomorrow. Light rain begins along the Coast and North Bay after lunch ends. The chance of rain spreads south during the evening commute and continues overnight. The morning commute Wednesday is most likely to feature slippery conditions. I ranked the storm a 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A quarter inch of rain may fall across the North Bay with less than a tenth of an inch for other neighborhoods.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/47
Fremont: 59/48
Oakland: 59/48
Redwood City: 58/45
San Francisco: 57/49
San Jose: 60/48
San Rafael: 60/46
Santa Rosa: 60/40

Coast:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Mounting medical bills for Blu, the ultra-rare and pricey blue Hyacinth Macaw
Show More
Aaron Rodgers helps fire victims
49ers improve to 11-2 with 48-46 road win over Saints
Titans roll Raiders in Oakland 42-21
Auburn couple is perfect match
Man eats $120k banana from installation at Miami art exhibit
More TOP STORIES News