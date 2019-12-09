AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. Today
Widespread thick fog creates dangerously low visibility during our morning commute today. Prepare for visibility less than a quarter mile through 10 a.m. In some areas the fog is so thick you'll need to use your windshield wipers.
Dress warmer this morning. Temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s are up to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.
The fog slowly fades to a mix of haze, clouds and sunshine this afternoon. The slow sunshine holds our highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
More clouds tonight help slow the spread of fog. Expect the fog to be less widespread but very dense where it forms. Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Clouds increase as a cold front nears our neighborhoods tomorrow. Light rain begins along the Coast and North Bay after lunch ends. The chance of rain spreads south during the evening commute and continues overnight. The morning commute Wednesday is most likely to feature slippery conditions. I ranked the storm a 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A quarter inch of rain may fall across the North Bay with less than a tenth of an inch for other neighborhoods.
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/47
Fremont: 59/48
Oakland: 59/48
Redwood City: 58/45
San Francisco: 57/49
San Jose: 60/48
San Rafael: 60/46
Santa Rosa: 60/40
Coast:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
