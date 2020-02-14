AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog to Bay tonight, Spare the Air Alert continues

Overnight our marine layer will expand, bringing widespread fog to the Bay shoreline. Overnight lows fall into the low to upper 50s.
A Spare The Air Alert continues for tonight & tomorrow as air quality intermittently remains fair to poor, mainly for the inland East Bay & South Bay.
Sunday morning will likely feature moderate to poor air quality across the region.
As the fog erodes away to the coast and winds pick up a bit in the afternoon, expect air quality to improve slightly. Under hazy skies highs range from the mid 60s to lower 90s.
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 65
Oakland 71
San Jose 83
Concord 88
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Monday:
Our marine layer is more compressed, leading to less fog in the morning. The afternoon features hazy skies with air quality forecast to be in the moderate range. Highs range from the mid 60s to the mid 90s.
