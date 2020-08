AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog to Bay tonight, Spare the Air Alert continues

Coast:

Overnight our marine layer will expand, bringing widespread fog to the Bay shoreline. Overnight lows fall into the low to upper 50s.A Spare The Air Alert continues for tonight & tomorrow as air quality intermittently remains fair to poor, mainly for the inland East Bay & South Bay.Sunday morning will likely feature moderate to poor air quality across the region.As the fog erodes away to the coast and winds pick up a bit in the afternoon, expect air quality to improve slightly. Under hazy skies highs range from the mid 60s to lower 90s.Santa Rosa 82San Francisco 65Oakland 71San Jose 83Concord 88Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Mid 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Low to Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 90sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Mid to Upper 70sOur marine layer is more compressed, leading to less fog in the morning. The afternoon features hazy skies with air quality forecast to be in the moderate range. Highs range from the mid 60s to the mid 90s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now