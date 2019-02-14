WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Widespread showers continue, snow possible for North Bay mountains

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with widely scattered showers and possibly some high elevation snow in the far North Bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.



Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a chance of cold showers and possibly light snow in the higher elevations. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow's storm system ranks 1 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.

STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate

Saturday and Sunday will be much like tomorrow, with slightly chillier overnight conditions. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Presidents' Day.

Temperatures:
Concord 52
Oakland 55
Redwood City 53
San Francisco 53
San Jose 54
Santa Rosa 53

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Chance of Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Chance of Scattered Showers & Mountain Snow
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Chance of Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Chance of Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Mix of Clouds & Sun/Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: 50 to 52 Degrees from Coast to Inland


