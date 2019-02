Accuweather Forecast: Widespread showers continue, snow possible for North Bay mountains

Temperatures:

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with widely scattered showers and possibly some high elevation snow in the far North Bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a chance of cold showers and possibly light snow in the higher elevations. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow's storm system ranks 1 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.Urban and Street Flooding: Very HighSmall Stream Flooding: HighDowned Trees: HighMudslides, Debris Flows: HighRiver Flooding: ModerateSaturday and Sunday will be much like tomorrow, with slightly chillier overnight conditions. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Presidents' Day.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: Low 50sTonight: Chance of Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Chance of Scattered ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: Low 50sTonight: Chance of Scattered Showers & Mountain SnowLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: Low 50sTonight: Chance of Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Chance of Scattered ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: Low to Mid 50sMix of Clouds & Sun/Chance of Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: 50 to 52 Degrees from Coast to Inland