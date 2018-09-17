AccuWeather Forecast: Wild temperature swings coming

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Light breezes and late arriving marine layer clouds help fog form and linger through the morning commute. Temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
The majority of clouds returns to the Coast by noon with a few lingering from the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island to Berkeley. Highs stop 4 to 10 degrees short of average levels.
Watch out for breezy and choppy conditions on the Bay this afternoon.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 80/55
Fremont: 73/55
Oakland: 69/53
Redwood City: 72/55
San Francisco: 65/52
San Jose: 75/53
San Rafael: 77/51
Santa Rosa: 78/48
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 55 Degrees
Tuesday:
A stronger sea breeze and slower sunshine combine to give us our coolest day this week. Highs drop a couple degrees short of today's levels. Highs jump 4 to 10 degrees Wednesday and a couple more Thursday when some 90s break out Inland. These will be our warmest afternoons this week.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!