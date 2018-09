AccuWeather Forecast: Wild temperature swings coming

Today's Temperatures

Light breezes and late arriving marine layer clouds help fog form and linger through the morning commute. Temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.The majority of clouds returns to the Coast by noon with a few lingering from the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island to Berkeley. Highs stop 4 to 10 degrees short of average levels.Watch out for breezy and choppy conditions on the Bay this afternoon. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 80/55Fremont: 73/55Oakland: 69/53Redwood City: 72/55San Francisco: 65/52San Jose: 75/53San Rafael: 77/51Santa Rosa: 78/48TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 55 DegreesA stronger sea breeze and slower sunshine combine to give us our coolest day this week. Highs drop a couple degrees short of today's levels. Highs jump 4 to 10 degrees Wednesday and a couple more Thursday when some 90s break out Inland. These will be our warmest afternoons this week.