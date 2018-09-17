WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Wild temperature swings coming

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Light breezes and late arriving marine layer clouds help fog form and linger through the morning commute. Temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

The majority of clouds returns to the Coast by noon with a few lingering from the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island to Berkeley. Highs stop 4 to 10 degrees short of average levels.

Watch out for breezy and choppy conditions on the Bay this afternoon.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 80/55
Fremont: 73/55
Oakland: 69/53
Redwood City: 72/55
San Francisco: 65/52
San Jose: 75/53
San Rafael: 77/51
Santa Rosa: 78/48

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 55 Degrees

Tuesday:
A stronger sea breeze and slower sunshine combine to give us our coolest day this week. Highs drop a couple degrees short of today's levels. Highs jump 4 to 10 degrees Wednesday and a couple more Thursday when some 90s break out Inland. These will be our warmest afternoons this week.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Swollen rivers near record levels as Florence rages on
Florence causes mass destruction, flooding across Carolinas
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Florence death toll rises to 17
More Weather
Top Stories
Palo Alto professor willing to testify on accusations against Supreme Court nominee
Swollen rivers near record levels as Florence rages on
VIDEO: Swiftwater rescue team pulls man from SUV
Accusations against Kavanaugh bring back memories of Clarence Thomas hearings
'Vegan Mondays' coming to Berkeley
Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
Report: TIME magazine sold for $190M to Marc Benioff, wife
Show More
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis retires abruptly during game
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
More News