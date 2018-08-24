AccuWeather Forecast: Wildfire smoke continues to impact Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Smoke from the wildfires out west will continue to impact the Bay Area Friday night. A "Spare the Air" alert is in effect. It will improve this weekend but, lingering smoke means an Air Quality Advisory will remain up through Sunday.
Expect slightly warmer conditions Saturday under hazy skies after the morning low clouds and fog.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 84
Oakland 70
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 64
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 80
Coast:
Tonight: Smoky, Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Hazy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Smoke, Low Clouds Late
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Smoky, Low Clouds Late
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Smoky & Hazy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Smoky, Low Clouds Late
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Smoky & Hazy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Weekend:
The mild pattern will persist on Sunday with below average temperatures.
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 80s
