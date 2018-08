AccuWeather Forecast: Wildfire smoke continues to impact Bay Area

Today's Temperatures

Smoke from the wildfires out west will continue to impact the Bay Area Friday night. A "Spare the Air" alert is in effect. It will improve this weekend but, lingering smoke means an Air Quality Advisory will remain up through Sunday.Expect slightly warmer conditions Saturday under hazy skies after the morning low clouds and fog.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Smoky, Low Clouds & FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, HazyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Areas of Smoke, Low Clouds LateLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Smoky, Low Clouds LateLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Smoky & HazyLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Smoky, Low Clouds LateLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Smoky & HazyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sThe mild pattern will persist on Sunday with below average temperatures.Highs: Low 60s to Mid 80s