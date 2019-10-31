Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Wildfire threat almost over

Critical fire conditions tapered while we slept. This threat ended. However, the lingering effects of Kincade Fire smoke bring us pause again. Another Spare the Air alert is in effect today with highest concentrations of "Unhealthy for Sensitive Group" toxins residing in the North Bay.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SPARE THE AIR: Today

As we head out this morning this sky is free of clouds but cool to chilly with lows in the middle 30s for Inland Valleys to middle 50s in San Francisco. The threat of freezing conditions continues for the North Bay. Keep people, plants and pets protected during this time.
FROST ADVISORY: Today Until 9 a.m.

Sunshine and comfy conditions return today. Highs stretch from the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.

For our Trick-or-Treaters Halloween begins comfy with temps in the middle 60s to lower 70s but cools quickly into the 50s by 8 pm.

Our weather pattern remains in neutral tonight. Expect similar conditions tomorrow morning.

Friday and Beyond:
Our pattern remains dry but without a further threat of critical fire conditions. Clear and cool nights give way to sunny and mild to warmer than average afternoons.

Temperatures:
Concord: 74/41
Fremont: 73/44
Oakland: 73/48
Redwood City: 74/41
San Francisco: 70/48
San Jose: 74/45
San Rafael: 76/41
Santa Rosa: 78/32

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire: Most mandatory evacuations lifted, blaze 45 percent contained
Stephen Curry breaks left hand on hard fall during game
San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, damages homes - LIVE
PG&E says 95 percent of customers restored after outages
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Show More
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
'Live' ready to stun with another elaborate Halloween show
Joe Montana combats chronic pain with Stimwave Technology
World Series 2019: Nationals win 1st championship in Game 7
Emotional reunions between pets, owners separated in Kincade Fire
More TOP STORIES News