AccuWeather forecast: Wildfire threat almost over

Critical fire conditions tapered while we slept. This threat ended. However, the lingering effects of Kincade Fire smoke bring us pause again. Another Spare the Air alert is in effect today with highest concentrations of "Unhealthy for Sensitive Group" toxins residing in the North Bay. SPARE THE AIR : TodayAs we head out this morning this sky is free of clouds but cool to chilly with lows in the middle 30s for Inland Valleys to middle 50s in San Francisco. The threat of freezing conditions continues for the North Bay. Keep people, plants and pets protected during this time.FROST ADVISORY: Today Until 9 a.m.Sunshine and comfy conditions return today. Highs stretch from the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.For our Trick-or-Treaters Halloween begins comfy with temps in the middle 60s to lower 70s but cools quickly into the 50s by 8 pm.Our weather pattern remains in neutral tonight. Expect similar conditions tomorrow morning.Our pattern remains dry but without a further threat of critical fire conditions. Clear and cool nights give way to sunny and mild to warmer than average afternoons.Concord: 74/41Fremont: 73/44Oakland: 73/48Redwood City: 74/41San Francisco: 70/48San Jose: 74/45San Rafael: 76/41Santa Rosa: 78/32TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 40 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 40 - 46 Degrees