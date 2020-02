AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory continues overnight

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While we are through the worst of the wind, it will remain breezy overnight with a Wind Advisory still in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range until 7 a.m. Monday.Expect gusts over 20mph from time to time. Lows range from the upper 30s to upper 40s.Monday is a breezy day with wind gusts frequently over 20mph, especially in the evening.It is a sunny day and mild with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: BreezyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: BreezyLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: BreezyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: BreezyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: BreezyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Upper 60sWinds will finally begin to calm down by the afternoon. Expect a warm February day with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now