SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While we are through the worst of the wind, it will remain breezy overnight with a Wind Advisory still in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range until 7 a.m. Monday.
Expect gusts over 20mph from time to time. Lows range from the upper 30s to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday is a breezy day with wind gusts frequently over 20mph, especially in the evening.
It is a sunny day and mild with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 71
San Francisco: 64
Oakland: 66
San Jose: 67
Concord: 68
Coast:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday:
Winds will finally begin to calm down by the afternoon. Expect a warm February day with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory continues overnight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News