AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory continues overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While we are through the worst of the wind, it will remain breezy overnight with a Wind Advisory still in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range until 7 a.m. Monday.

Expect gusts over 20mph from time to time. Lows range from the upper 30s to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday is a breezy day with wind gusts frequently over 20mph, especially in the evening.

It is a sunny day and mild with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 71
San Francisco: 64
Oakland: 66
San Jose: 67
Concord: 68

Coast:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday:
Winds will finally begin to calm down by the afternoon. Expect a warm February day with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

