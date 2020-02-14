Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory goes into effect Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Blustery winds continue through the weekend. Sunday will be another cool and windy day. Morning lows will be chilly in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs between 56-63 degrees, but it will feel cooler than that because of the wind.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from on Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday. Winds will be 15 to 25 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures begin to warm Monday, but winds will still be gusty in the hills.

A Winter Weather Advisory will bring a quick burst of snow to the Sierra from 4 pm Saturday to 12 pm Sunday. 3-8 inches of snow is expected!

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
Napa 59
Oakland 61
San Francisco 59
Concord 61
San Jose 60

Coast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy
Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & windy.
Highs: Upper 50s.

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy
Lows: Mid 30s to low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool & blustery
Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool & blustery
Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy
Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool & blustery
Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool & breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy
Lows: Low to mid 40s
Tomorrow: Cool & breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday:
A chilly start Monday morning. The Wind Advisory in the North & East Bay Hills, and Peninsula coast expire at 9AM. Then, warmth builds starting Monday afternoon and continues through Thursday. Highs:60-72

