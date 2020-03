AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory goes into effect Sunday

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Blustery winds continue through the weekend. Sunday will be another cool and windy day. Morning lows will be chilly in the mid-30s to low 40s.Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs between 56-63 degrees, but it will feel cooler than that because of the wind.A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from on Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday. Winds will be 15 to 25 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures begin to warm Monday, but winds will still be gusty in the hills.A Winter Weather Advisory will bring a quick burst of snow to the Sierra from 4 pm Saturday to 12 pm Sunday. 3-8 inches of snow is expected!Santa RosaNapaOaklandSan FranciscoConcordSan JoseTonight: Partly cloudy & windyLows: Upper 30s to low 40sTomorrow: Partly cloudy & windy.Highs: Upper 50s.Tonight: Partly cloudy & windyLows: Mid 30s to low 40sTomorrow: Cool & blusteryHighs: Upper 50s to low 60sTonight: Partly cloudy & windyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Cool & blusteryHighs: Upper 50s to low 60sTonight: Partly cloudy & windyLows: Upper 30s to low 40sTomorrow: Cool & blusteryHighs: Upper 50s to low 60sTonight: Partly cloudy & breezyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Cool & breezyHighs: Upper 50s to low 60sTonight: Partly cloudy & breezyLows: Low to mid 40sTomorrow: Cool & breezyHighs: Upper 50s to low 60sA chilly start Monday morning. The Wind Advisory in the North & East Bay Hills, and Peninsula coast expire at 9AM. Then, warmth builds starting Monday afternoon and continues through Thursday. Highs:60-72Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now