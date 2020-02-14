Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Wind advisory tonight, sunny, mild Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be clear and breezy, with strong wind gusts likely in the higher elevations. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s, and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 4AM in the North Bay Mountains and the East Bay Hills.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Wednesday will be even warmer, as inland highs will approach 80 degrees; but a cooler pattern will begin on Thursday, followed by increasing clouds on Friday and a chance of rain on Saturday.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Our warming trend peaks Wednesday with some neighborhoods nearing 80 degrees.
Cooler sea breezes bring us back into the 60s for highs Friday through the weekend. I'm tracking a chance of rain Saturday.

Santa Rosa 79
San Francisco 68
Oakland 72
San Jose 74
Concord 76

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

