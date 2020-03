AccuWeather forecast: Wind advisory tonight, sunny, mild Tuesday

Coast:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be clear and breezy, with strong wind gusts likely in the higher elevations. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s, and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 4AM in the North Bay Mountains and the East Bay Hills.Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Wednesday will be even warmer, as inland highs will approach 80 degrees; but a cooler pattern will begin on Thursday, followed by increasing clouds on Friday and a chance of rain on Saturday.Our warming trend peaks Wednesday with some neighborhoods nearing 80 degrees.Cooler sea breezes bring us back into the 60s for highs Friday through the weekend. I'm tracking a chance of rain Saturday.Santa Rosa 79San Francisco 68Oakland 72San Jose 74Concord 76Tonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s