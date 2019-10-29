Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Winds expected to increase overnight

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds are expected to increase overnight, especially around the Kincade Fire.

RED FLAG WARNING: 8 a.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, North Bay
1 p.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, East Bay, Peninsula, South Bay
SPARE THE AIR: Today




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wind gusts over 30mph are expected with the highest peaks in the North Bay seeing wind gusts over 45mph. It is a clear and chilly night with lows in the low 30s to upper 40s.

It is a windy morning on Wednesday. Winds are expected to decrease significantly midday, greatly reducing our fire danger.

A Spare the Air day is in effect.

Sunny skies lead to highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday (Halloween)
Expect sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 69
Oakland 70
San Jose 73
Concord 70

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy North, Sunny South, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s

