AccuWeather forecast: Winds expected to increase overnight

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds are expected to increase overnight, especially around the Kincade Fire.RED FLAG WARNING: 8 a.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, North Bay1 p.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, East Bay, Peninsula, South Bay SPARE THE AIR : TodayWind gusts over 30mph are expected with the highest peaks in the North Bay seeing wind gusts over 45mph. It is a clear and chilly night with lows in the low 30s to upper 40s.It is a windy morning on Wednesday. Winds are expected to decrease significantly midday, greatly reducing our fire danger.A Spare the Air day is in effect.Sunny skies lead to highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.Expect sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTODAY: Hazy North, Sunny South, Breezy AfternoonHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTonight: WindyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Lower 70sTonight: WindyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Lower 70sTonight: WindyLows: Low 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTonight: WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow:SunnyHighs: Lower 70sTonight: WindyLows: Mid 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Lower 70sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now