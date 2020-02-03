AccuWeather forecast: Windy, cold night, wind advisory continues through early Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is a windy and cold night across the Bay Area. Our Wind Advisory will continue until 4am Monday morning for wind gusts over 30mph at times. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday is still a breezy day. Under sunny skies highs reach the low to mid 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 56
San Jose 56
Concord 56
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s
Monday:
A Freezing cold morning for some, then sunny. 52-52. Wind Advisory continues until 4am.
Tuesday:
A Freeze Watch is in effect in the North Bay early Tuesday AM for temps close to 28 in many spots. After a freezing cold start it is a bright but brisk day with highs in the low to mid 50s.
