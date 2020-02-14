Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Windy hills, warming temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Monday again! And our second day of Meteorological Spring.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

You can already tell a difference outside this morning. Temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s are up to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Expect clear but breezy conditions for our morning commute.

Breezes keep the dry air in our neighborhoods today. This leads to total sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Coastal communities reach the middle 60s, while the Bay climbs into the upper 60s to lower 70s and Inland neighborhoods see a bigger spread, upper 60s to middle 70s.

WIND ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. Today - San Francisco Peninsula Coast
WIND ADVISORY: Until 4 a.m.Tuesday - North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills

Our sky remains clear tonight with lows in the lows dipping into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Our warming trend peaks Wednesday with some neighborhoods nearing 80 degrees.
Cooler sea breezes bring us back into the 60s for highs Friday through the weekend. I'm tracking a chance of rain Saturday.

Concord: 72/49
Fremont: 70/48
Oakland: 72/49
Redwood City: 70/47
San Francisco: 69/50
San Jose: 78/48
San Rafael: 71/49
Santa Rosa: 74/45

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

