AccuWeather forecast: Windy hills, warming temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Monday again! And our second day of Meteorological Spring.You can already tell a difference outside this morning. Temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s are up to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Expect clear but breezy conditions for our morning commute.Breezes keep the dry air in our neighborhoods today. This leads to total sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Coastal communities reach the middle 60s, while the Bay climbs into the upper 60s to lower 70s and Inland neighborhoods see a bigger spread, upper 60s to middle 70s.WIND ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. Today - San Francisco Peninsula CoastWIND ADVISORY: Until 4 a.m.Tuesday - North Bay Mountains and East Bay HillsOur sky remains clear tonight with lows in the lows dipping into the middle 40s to lower 50s.Our warming trend peaks Wednesday with some neighborhoods nearing 80 degrees.Cooler sea breezes bring us back into the 60s for highs Friday through the weekend. I'm tracking a chance of rain Saturday.Concord: 72/49Fremont: 70/48Oakland: 72/49Redwood City: 70/47San Francisco: 69/50San Jose: 78/48San Rafael: 71/49Santa Rosa: 74/45TODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now