AccuWeather forecast: Windy weather ahead

Clear skies, chilly temps and gusty winds developing overnight. Wind gusts over 20mph at times to be expected as temps drop into the mid-30s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday is a sunny, dry but windy day. Wind gusts over 30mph at times expected which will elevate fire danger across the Bay Area.

Highs range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Temperatures
Santa Rosa 65
San Francisco 63
Oakland 63
San Jose 64
Concord 65

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Low 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Chilly/Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

Tuesday:
Rain finally returns to the Bay Area with a Level 2 Moderate Storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. In the afternoon and evening expect rain and scattered downpours along with gusty winds creating travel delays. Highs are cool in the mid to upper 50s. Total rainfall expected to range between .50"-1".

