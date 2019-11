AccuWeather forecast: Windy weather ahead

Temperatures

Clear skies, chilly temps and gusty winds developing overnight. Wind gusts over 20mph at times to be expected as temps drop into the mid-30s to lower 50s.Monday is a sunny, dry but windy day. Wind gusts over 30mph at times expected which will elevate fire danger across the Bay Area.Highs range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Clear Skies/WindyLows: Low 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTonight: Chilly/WindyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Clear Skies/WindyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Mid 60sRain finally returns to the Bay Area with a Level 2 Moderate Storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. In the afternoon and evening expect rain and scattered downpours along with gusty winds creating travel delays. Highs are cool in the mid to upper 50s. Total rainfall expected to range between .50"-1".