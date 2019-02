Accuweather Forecast: Wintry showers this morning

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We celebrate the Lunar New Year with showers containing a mix of rain, graupel and snow this morning. Grab your heavier coats along with the wet weather gear. Temperatures hover in the lower 30s to middle 40s.You won't need the umbrella this afternoon. Instead, grab the sunglasses and keep the warmer clothes handy. Temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.Grab that extra blanket tonight. You'll need it as freezing cold temperatures take over many neighborhoods tonight. Lows dip into the upper 20s to lower 40s. Isolated showers return but only over the ocean.Mostly sunny and dry all day tomorrow. Highs stop short of average, only warming into the lower to middle 50s.Concord: 51/32Fremont: 52/35Oakland: 53/40Redwood City: 51/32San Francisco: 51/41San Jose: 51/32San Rafael: 51/38Santa Rosa: 53/27TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & SunshineHighs: 48 - 51 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & SunshineHighs: 49 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & SunshineHighs: 49 - 52 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 30 - 35 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & SunshineHighs: 49 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 26 - 31 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & SunshineHighs: 49 - 52 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 32 - 39 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & SunshineHighs: 49 - 51 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 31 - 36 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now