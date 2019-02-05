WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Wintry showers this morning

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We celebrate the Lunar New Year with showers containing a mix of rain, graupel and snow this morning. Grab your heavier coats along with the wet weather gear. Temperatures hover in the lower 30s to middle 40s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Today until 7 a.m.

You won't need the umbrella this afternoon. Instead, grab the sunglasses and keep the warmer clothes handy. Temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Grab that extra blanket tonight. You'll need it as freezing cold temperatures take over many neighborhoods tonight. Lows dip into the upper 20s to lower 40s. Isolated showers return but only over the ocean.

Wednesday:
Mostly sunny and dry all day tomorrow. Highs stop short of average, only warming into the lower to middle 50s.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 51/32
Fremont: 52/35
Oakland: 53/40
Redwood City: 51/32
San Francisco: 51/41
San Jose: 51/32
San Rafael: 51/38
Santa Rosa: 53/27

Coast:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 48 - 51 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 49 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 49 - 52 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 49 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 26 - 31 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 49 - 52 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 32 - 39 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 49 - 51 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees


