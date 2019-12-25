AccuWeather: Lingering chance of rain on Christmas day

Last night was anything but silent for many of us. A chance of thunderstorms with small hail, graupel, and mountain snow continues this morning as the strongest section of this storm moves west to east across our neighborhoods.
The heaviest storms move east around 8 a.m. with a chance of scattered weaker showers continues the rest of the afternoon.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds clear across the North Bay tonight with fog filling the void. Partly cloudy and patchy fog for the East Bay with mostly cloudy and patchy fog for the Peninsula and South Bay. Freezing cold tonight in the North Bay Valleys with middle 30s to middle 40s elsewhere.
Thursday and Beyond:
Increasing sunshine and a few degrees warmer tomorrow.
A slight chance of rain continues for Sunday. Otherwise, enjoy the stretch of dry weather.
Temperatures:
Concord: 54/37
Fremont: 54/42
Oakland: 54/44
Redwood City: 54/42
San Francisco: 52/46
San Jose: 55/42
San Rafael: 51/42
Santa Rosa: 51/32
Coast:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 51 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Clouds & Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clearing then Foggy
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather: Lingering chance of rain on Christmas day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News