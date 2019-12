AccuWeather: Lingering chance of rain on Christmas day

Thursday and Beyond:

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Last night was anything but silent for many of us. A chance of thunderstorms with small hail, graupel, and mountain snow continues this morning as the strongest section of this storm moves west to east across our neighborhoods.The heaviest storms move east around 8 a.m. with a chance of scattered weaker showers continues the rest of the afternoon.Clouds clear across the North Bay tonight with fog filling the void. Partly cloudy and patchy fog for the East Bay with mostly cloudy and patchy fog for the Peninsula and South Bay. Freezing cold tonight in the North Bay Valleys with middle 30s to middle 40s elsewhere.Increasing sunshine and a few degrees warmer tomorrow.A slight chance of rain continues for Sunday. Otherwise, enjoy the stretch of dry weather.Concord: 54/37Fremont: 54/42Oakland: 54/44Redwood City: 54/42San Francisco: 52/46San Jose: 55/42San Rafael: 51/42Santa Rosa: 51/32TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered ShowersHighs: 51 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of Clouds & FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Early Storms then Scattered ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Clearing then FoggyLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: Early Storms then Scattered ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Early Storms then Scattered ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Early Storms then Scattered ShowersHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Early Storms then Scattered ShowersHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now