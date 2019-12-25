Weather

AccuWeather: Lingering chance of rain on Christmas day

Last night was anything but silent for many of us. A chance of thunderstorms with small hail, graupel, and mountain snow continues this morning as the strongest section of this storm moves west to east across our neighborhoods.

The heaviest storms move east around 8 a.m. with a chance of scattered weaker showers continues the rest of the afternoon.




Clouds clear across the North Bay tonight with fog filling the void. Partly cloudy and patchy fog for the East Bay with mostly cloudy and patchy fog for the Peninsula and South Bay. Freezing cold tonight in the North Bay Valleys with middle 30s to middle 40s elsewhere.

Thursday and Beyond:
Increasing sunshine and a few degrees warmer tomorrow.

A slight chance of rain continues for Sunday. Otherwise, enjoy the stretch of dry weather.

Temperatures:
Concord: 54/37
Fremont: 54/42
Oakland: 54/44
Redwood City: 54/42
San Francisco: 52/46
San Jose: 55/42
San Rafael: 51/42
Santa Rosa: 51/32

Coast:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 51 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Clouds & Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clearing then Foggy
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Early Storms then Scattered Showers
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

