AccuWeather: Lingering chance of rain on Christmas evening

Tonight we will see an isolated shower in the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. Other areas will remain dry with lows dropping into the lower 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday will start out with some clouds in the morning quickly giving way to sunny skies for much of the day. Highs top out in the mid-50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55
Oakland: 55
San Francisco: 55
San Jose: 56
Santa Rosa: 57

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Friday:
Bright skies and dry conditions continue with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

