All North Bay PG&E customers should have power restored today

(KGO-TV)

In the North Bay, all PG&E customers who had their power shut off because of extreme fire danger, should have it restored today.

The utility company is making no promises on specific times, but says it is making progress on power line inspections.
RELATED: New PG&E policy may cut off electricity to Bay Area customers during high fire danger

PG&E cut power Sunday night in several counties to prevent sparks and fires in areas under a high fire danger warning.

While some residents in Calistoga were ok with the decision, others said it didn't make any sense.

RELATED: Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown

"Take care of where the real problem is up in the higher elevations and more rural areas and save calistoga and some other small communities the pain shall we say, until it's absolutely, absolutely necessary," said Gail Keller, All Seasons Bistro.

PG&E says winds gusted at 70 miles an hour in the hills above Calistoga and the company only cuts power as a last resort.

To find out if you are in an affected area click here.
The following is a full list of counties and cities that could experience some outages, according to PG&E:

  • Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

  • Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

  • Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

  • Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

  • Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

  • Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City)

  • Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

  • Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

  • El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

  • Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

  • Plumas County (La Porte)

  • Calaveras (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)
