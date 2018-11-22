SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The storm door opened on Tuesday. But that was just the appetizer. A stronger and longer lasting Atmospheric River soaks the Bay Area starting Thursday.
WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
An Atmospheric River, or "AR", event is a narrow band of heavy rain less than 200 miles wide, which brings significant rainfall to an area.
This conveyor belt of rain could keep parts of the Bay Area in a continuous loop of rain for 30 hours. Potential rainfall totals reach 1 to 2 inches outside of the South Bay where you receive half this much.
Remember what you dealt with while driving during Wednesday's rain? Well, you can expect more of that, but on a wider scale.
I know it's Black Friday, but you can't be in a hurry while you're out shopping. Slow down and be safe.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here and get the latest weather stories and videos here.