WEATHER

Atmospheric River could bring 30 straight hours of rain to Bay Area

Could the Bay Area see a continuous loop of rain for 30 hours? Meteorologist Mike Nicco explains.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The storm door opened on Tuesday. But that was just the appetizer. A stronger and longer lasting Atmospheric River soaks the Bay Area starting Thursday.

An Atmospheric River, or "AR", event is a narrow band of heavy rain less than 200 miles wide, which brings significant rainfall to an area.

This conveyor belt of rain could keep parts of the Bay Area in a continuous loop of rain for 30 hours. Potential rainfall totals reach 1 to 2 inches outside of the South Bay where you receive half this much.


Remember what you dealt with while driving during Wednesday's rain? Well, you can expect more of that, but on a wider scale.

I know it's Black Friday, but you can't be in a hurry while you're out shopping. Slow down and be safe.

