The storm door opened on Tuesday. But that was just the appetizer. A stronger and longer lasting Atmospheric River soaks the Bay Area starting Thursday.An Atmospheric River, or "AR", event is a narrow band of heavy rain less than 200 miles wide, which brings significant rainfall to an area.This conveyor belt of rain could keep parts of the Bay Area in a continuous loop of rain for 30 hours. Potential rainfall totals reach 1 to 2 inches outside of the South Bay where you receive half this much.Remember what you dealt with while driving during Wednesday's rain ? Well, you can expect more of that, but on a wider scale.I know it's Black Friday, but you can't be in a hurry while you're out shopping. Slow down and be safe.