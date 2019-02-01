STORM

Avalanche Warning and Watch issued for back country in the Lake Tahoe Area

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has the latest on the storm rolling through the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) --
The National Weather Service has issued an avalanche warning and watch for areas in the backcountry of Lake Tahoe.

The areas the watch is in effect are the backcountry of the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass on the north and Ebbetts Pass on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

Officials say there may be periods of high avalanche danger from Saturday morning into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says that people should not travel in the affected areas.

