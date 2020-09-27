Smoky, hazy skies return to Bay Area due to new wildfire burning in Napa County

The Glass Fire is adding smoke to our skies and our air quality is declining, according to ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma. He says most areas are reporting moderate air quality Sunday evening that is expected to decline on Monday.
SKY7 captured the cloud of thick smoke from the Glass Fire burning in Napa County. The fast-moving fire has burned 1,200 acres, is currently 0% contained. Evacuation orders have been issued for some areas near St. Helena. Get the latest here: https://t.co/gEDkfZIpjp pic.twitter.com/tbp6BpwuVj— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 27, 2020
ABC7's Lisa Argen says smoke from that wildfire is moving to the southeast.
Strong northeasterly winds are pushing smoke towards the town of St. Helena and across Highway 29 and 12 in the direction of the towns of Penngrove & Forest Knolls.
RELATED: Glass Fire grows to 1,500 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County
The smoke then is being steered offshore by Inverness. Air quality is deteriorating in the North Bay while smoke from the August Complex Fire is also being transported South.
The East Bay and South Bay will also see haze Sunday as a Spare The Air Alert has been issued for moderate air quality.
VIDEO: Napa Co. residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire
Gusty offshore winds will continue mainly above 1,000 feet through Monday evening.
Monday will feature moderate to poor air quality across the Bay Area which has prompted a Spare the Air day.
RELATED: Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area until Monday due to smoke from Glass Fire
A Red Flag Warning for the hills and valleys of the North and East Bay continues through 9 p.m. Monday.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Bay Area excluding the San Francisco peninsula and county through 7 p.m. Monday.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire