Smoky, hazy skies return to Bay Area due to new wildfire burning in Napa County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hazy and smoky skies returned to the Bay Area Sunday due to the Glass Fire that sparked overnight in Napa County.

The Glass Fire is adding smoke to our skies and our air quality is declining, according to ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma. He says most areas are reporting moderate air quality Sunday evening that is expected to decline on Monday.


ABC7's Lisa Argen says smoke from that wildfire is moving to the southeast.

Strong northeasterly winds are pushing smoke towards the town of St. Helena and across Highway 29 and 12 in the direction of the towns of Penngrove & Forest Knolls.

RELATED: Glass Fire grows to 1,500 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County

The smoke then is being steered offshore by Inverness. Air quality is deteriorating in the North Bay while smoke from the August Complex Fire is also being transported South.

The East Bay and South Bay will also see haze Sunday as a Spare The Air Alert has been issued for moderate air quality.

VIDEO: Napa Co. residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire
Glass Fire emergency evacuees describe the intense moments escaping the growing flames as they fled their St. Helena homes on Sunday. One resident ran out of her home, lost her dogs and shared just how lucky she was to escape.



Gusty offshore winds will continue mainly above 1,000 feet through Monday evening.

Monday will feature moderate to poor air quality across the Bay Area which has prompted a Spare the Air day.

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area until Monday due to smoke from Glass Fire

A Red Flag Warning for the hills and valleys of the North and East Bay continues through 9 p.m. Monday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Bay Area excluding the San Francisco peninsula and county through 7 p.m. Monday.



