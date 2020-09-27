Smoky, hazy skies return to Bay Area due to new wildfire burning in Napa County

SKY7 captured the cloud of thick smoke from the Glass Fire burning in Napa County. The fast-moving fire has burned 1,200 acres, is currently 0% contained. Evacuation orders have been issued for some areas near St. Helena. Get the latest here: https://t.co/gEDkfZIpjp pic.twitter.com/tbp6BpwuVj — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 27, 2020

Glass Fire emergency evacuees describe the intense moments escaping the growing flames as they fled their St. Helena homes on Sunday. One resident ran out of her home, lost her dogs and shared just how lucky she was to escape.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hazy and smoky skies returned to the Bay Area Sunday due to the Glass Fire that sparked overnight in Napa County.The Glass Fire is adding smoke to our skies and our air quality is declining, according to ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma. He says most areas are reporting moderate air quality Sunday evening that is expected to decline on Monday.ABC7's Lisa Argen says smoke from that wildfire is moving to the southeast.Strong northeasterly winds are pushing smoke towards the town of St. Helena and across Highway 29 and 12 in the direction of the towns of Penngrove & Forest Knolls.The smoke then is being steered offshore by Inverness. Air quality is deteriorating in the North Bay while smoke from the August Complex Fire is also being transported South.The East Bay and South Bay will also see haze Sunday as a Spare The Air Alert has been issued for moderate air quality.Gusty offshore winds will continue mainly above 1,000 feet through Monday evening.Monday will feature moderate to poor air quality across the Bay Area which has prompted a Spare the Air day.A Red Flag Warning for the hills and valleys of the North and East Bay continues through 9 p.m. Monday.A Heat Advisory has been issued for the rest of the Bay Area excluding the San Francisco peninsula and county through 7 p.m. Monday.