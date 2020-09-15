Better air quality in Bay Area coaxed many to resume outdoor activities

A St. Mary's College student finally got outside to snap some landscape photos but was disappointed by the ongoing lack of vibrant colors, Tuesday was just a lighter shade of gray.
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Nicole Kopp said unfortunately she was out of time, her assignment was due today.
She said, "I'm stuck with this, there's nothing I can do."
Many have been closely monitoring the air quality index.
Carla Den Dulk, a Walnut Creek resident, shared her benchmark. She said "If it's over 100 I won't leave the house. I won't go out. And today I was watching, watching, watching and today it was 102 so I put on my tennis shoes and flew out here."
AIR QUALITY: Breathing current Bay Area air compares to smoking '8 cigarettes,' health expert says
It was a breath of less toxic fresh air. Good enough for one older couple.'
Claudia Casey declared "It's still not clear but I'm breathing so it's still OK. It's sad it's gone to this point."
Normalcy was the goal for many cyclists and hikers and dog walkers at Lafayette reservoir.
RELATED: Smoke from West Coast fires travels cross-country to New York City
The Boundary Oak Golf Course in Walnut Creek reopened Tuesday morning after a four-day long shutdown due to poor air quality, a sign that outdoor life is returning to normalcy after a rough week of smoky air.
"It felt like a normal, lovely summer's day," said 86-year-old Dasha Zablocki of Concord after playing a round of golf.
Golf employees say the city shuts down the course if the Air Quality Index is above 170. Tuesday morning it was 163, so they re-opened.
RELATED: Bay Area to breathe easier for few days before wildfire smoke returns this weekend
"I cannot remember that we have ever closed four days straight. Before this year I have never closed because of air quality," said General Manager Mike Ash.
He says tee times instantly booked up when they re-opened. He expects 260 golfers to play on Tuesday.
Boundary Oak golf course in Walnut Creek has re-opened after a four day long shutdown because of poor air quality. The air still isn’t great but golfers say they’ll take it. pic.twitter.com/MwuQ9llzjZ— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 15, 2020
As the morning progressed, the air quality improved.
"It's better and I heard it was at the level where it was OK for us to possibly play and that's why I did," Zablocki said.
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Walnut Creek resident Bob Britt took his dog Benji out for a long walk Tuesday morning after limiting his time outdoors over the past few days because of the smoke.
"The past few days we have really cut back because it's probably not good for him to be out in this air and not good for me! I am over 65," Britt said.
Tuesday's air quality is still considered unhealthy for at risk groups. But when you compare it to what the sky looked like a week ago, it's all relative.
BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
For a week Mount Diablo, even the foothills were obliterated by smoke. You couldn't see them so the fact that you could make out the outline now was encouraging to many.
"Today you can see the outline of Mount Diablo again, which is an encouraging sign. And I looked at the AQI and it's better today. It's just nice to get out and he's loving every second of it," Britt said, looking down at an energetic Benji.
People we talked to were especially looking forward to the rest of the week, with hopes that air quality will improve each day.
So it's a new normal -- people and pets cautiously, gradually coming out of hiding -- more grateful than ever to be back outdoors.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
- BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
- VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area from wildfire smoke
- Purifiers and filters: Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
- Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history