Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow

The Bay Area has been through a cold, windy and rain-filled weekend. Trees fell across power lines and cars had trouble on the roads Saturday.On Sunday, mud came sliding down a hillside off Highway 9 in Saratoga, blocking the road and cars trying to get to a winery near the Santa Cruz mountains.And in San Francisco, thousands of runners maneuvered around some big puddles, on slippery sidewalks, for Kaiser Permanente's half marathon event around Golden Gate Park and Ocean Beach.But, if you stopped to look up mid-afternoon, you might have seen a rainbow arched across a soggy, but sun-filled City.All the rain in the Bay Area means snow in the Sierra and trips to the store to gear up for ski trips.We found Angie Ralph trying on goggles and a helmet at Sports Basement in the Presidio. She flew all the way from Australia to ski stateside, though she's headed farther east to Colorado. "Really, really good snow which is why I've come all the way from Sydney to book skiing in Telluride."If you are planning a trip to the Sierra, you're not alone, meaning traffic. Paul Pham drove back to San Francisco from Tahoe Sunday. "Today to get back, it was 6 hours, so that was rough."Caltrans cameras showed snowy conditions Sunday in the mountains.A winter storm watch is in effect until Tuesday in the Lake Tahoe area and chains are required on parts of both Interstate 80 and U-S Highway 50.