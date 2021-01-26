storm

Bay Area residents brace for strongest storm this season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 3 storm is forecasted to bring an atmospheric river to the Bay Area on Tuesday.

As the rain and wind move in, residents are preparing for the worst. Meteorologist Mike Nicco says flooding, falling trees and mudslides are possible.



Our ABC7 News team is covering the strongest storm of the season across the Bay Area.

South Bay/ Peninsula


Nearly 5,000 residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains have been ordered to immediately evacuate their homes to avoid potentially dangerous mudslides. However, county officials are concerned that most of them likely won't comply.


Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for parts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. CAL FIRE officials say there is an increased risk of potential mudslides around last year's CZU Lightning Complex burn area.

On Tuesday morning, some evacuation warnings were upgraded to orders in parts of San Mateo County. That includes areas near Ano Nuevo and Butano State Parks, Loma Mar, Dearborn Park and the community of Butano Canyon.

"White House Canyon Road, Gazos Creek Road, Butano State Park Canyon area, and Loma Mar area. So those are the four zones under evacuation orders," said CalFire Representative David Cosgrave.

Deputies have been going door-to-door in the Santa Cruz mountains, warning people that it's time to leave -- ahead of Tuesday's storm. Some residents aren't taking any chances and are heading to the evacuation centers detailed below:
  • San Lorenzo Valley High School at 7105 Hwy 9 in Felton

  • Pacific Elementary School at 50 Ocean Street in Davenport

  • Scotts Valley Community Center at 360 Kings Village Road in Scotts Valley


Santa Cruz County Equine Evacuation unit says it's taken in some 30 horses, as well as chickens, goats and sheep. The animals are being boarded at Quail Hallow Ranch Park in Felton, and at private ranches all around the county.

See a full map of evacuations here.

San Francisco


A level 3 storm is expected to bring heavy rain and powerful wind gusts to the Bay Area. San Francisco employees with the Department of Public Works are out in full force providing residents with sandbags and preparing the city for potential flooding.


Amy Hollyfield was in San Francisco to find out how people are bracing for the strongest storm this season.

The Department of Public Works has been passing out 9,000 sandbags to residents who need them and employees are out in full force adding temporary flood barriers on city streets that are known to flood.

The city of San Francisco is also prepared to close the following COVID-19 test and vaccination sites early:
  • Portrero Hill Health Center closing at 12 p.m.

  • Embarcadero testing site closing at 4 p.m.

  • City College vaccination site closing at 12 p.m.

See more city information on testing sites here.

North Bay


Just as Marin County restaurants were given the green light to resume outdoor dining, the rainy weather also wanted to join.


As outside dining has finally returned to Marin County, so had the rain. It feels a lot like coming around from the dark side of the moon and emerging into an eclipse, ABC7 News' Wayne Freedman says.

After six weeks of mostly sunshine and drought, outside dining returns with the biggest storm of the year bearing down on us. Restaurants put out their tables, today, but had few customers. "Could the timing have been better?" asked Robert Wellbeloved, who owns the Magnolia Park Kitchen.

"Yes, but it is what it is. And it's better than it was two days ago." He's taking the long view.

East Bay


In the East Bay, many are prepping for the rain and wind while others are setting their sights on beating the storm so they can enjoy a lot of snow in the mountains. 7 feet of snow is expected at Donner Summit and even more at higher elevations. Locally, street flooding and overflowing parking lots are expected by midnight.

County public works crews told reporter Leslie Brinkley that they're on standby for any problems that crop up overnight.

Up on Mt. Diablo, wind gusts of 70 mph are expected with this storm. The snow level will rise above the peak through the night but there still could be a dusting of snow visible by dawn Wednesday.

In the Sierra, the snow prospects have skiers in a frenzy with upwards of 8 inches by this weekend.

Jeremy Schlachter, Sports Basement Rental Manager, said, "Once the reports came out we've had a flurry of reservations and lines of people trying to get geared to head up there while they can."

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

