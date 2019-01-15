STORM

Bay Area cities enlist help of citizens to keep storm drains clear

EMBED </>More Videos

San Leandro crews spent a soggy day clearing storm drains plugged by late season leaves. But they aren't the only ones preventing flooding. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
San Leandro Public Works employees spent a soggy day clearing storm drains plugged by late season leaves. But they aren't the only ones preventing flooding citizens are adopting drains, which really helps with post-recession staffing levels.

"We're maintaining services even though we have a reduced staff so it really helps us out to have this kind of stuff happening on the local level," said Sally Barros, City of San Leandro Sustainability Manager.
RELATED: Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commute treacherous

When you volunteer to Adopt A Drain, you get a bright safety shirt and a medallion marks your adopted drain.

Sign up online here.

Simply rake the leaves, clear the debris, then put it in the proper yard waste or garbage bin at your home.

About 10 percent of the city's 2,500 storm drains have been adopted. The program is in its third year and was funded by a grant. City leaders hope Adopt A Drain continues to grow.



"It's really important for us going forward with climate change. We're going to be seeing much increased precipitation in our city and a combination of sea level rise and inland flooding," said Barros.

Other Bay Area cities have their own Adopt A Drain programs:

San Francisco
Berkeley
Brisbane
Oakland

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormfloodingrainSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Atmopsheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
Bay Area braces for bigger storm on Wednesday
Crews working fast to prevent another raw sewage spill in Marin Co. ahead of storm
More storm
WEATHER
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
Atmopsheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight with a strong storm ahead
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
More Weather
Top Stories
Atmopsheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight with a strong storm ahead
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Show More
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
Federal shutdown creates health center crisis for Native Americans
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880
More News