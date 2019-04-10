Bay Area dries out as rare April blizzard set to bury Plains, Midwest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Winds of change have arrived and they were blustery! Across the Bay Area winds were racing more than 30 mph which cleared us of clouds but is now throwing around a lot of pollen. The wheezing and sneezing season is underway and ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has the latest Allergy Report.
Despite the winds, temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s Tuesday. This will begin a string of sunny, dry days. For the moment, we are finally getting a break from what has be a relentless storm season.
To our East, Mother Nature isn't done with winter across the Plains and Midwest. A rare April blizzard is just in its infancy but is expected to "bomb out" and rapidly strengthen.
Blizzard Warnings are in effect in six states including Colorado. In Denver, damaging winds will blow snow around and drop visibility close to whiteout conditions. Twelve states are under some sort of winter advisory where one to two feet of snow is expected to fall in some of the hardest hit cities. This will only add to fears of more flooding along the Mississippi River as all of this snow will eventually melt and flow south.
