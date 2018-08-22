HURRICANE

Bay Area flights leaving for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moves in

EMBED </>More Videos

Several travelers are headed to Hawaii from the Bay Area as Hurricane Lane remains at Category 5 strength. (KGO-TV)

HONOLULU (KGO) --
Flights are still leaving the Bay Area for Hawaii Wednesday morning, but some say they are nervous about Hurricane Lane.

Alaska Airlines recognizes that and is offering to help travelers. The airline's website says it will waive change fees this week so people can avoid the storm. But they have to go on the trip by next Thursday.

RELATED: Hawaii residents brace themselves as Hurricane Lane strengthens

Many are going today. Some have luaus and snorkel trips already booked and paid for and can't get a refund. Another couple is headed over to meet up with relatives who are already there. That doesn't mean they aren't worried.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco tracks the path of Category 5 Hurricane Lane as it churns toward Hawaii.



"Most definitely second thoughts pretty much all night long waking up and thinking about it. But we are going anyway unless they cancel it," said Diane Brown of Sacramento.

Hurricane Lane is a Category 5 storm. The Big Island is under a Hurricane Warning and Oahu and Maui are under a Hurricane Watch.

RELATED: Here are the 5 most vulnerable cities during hurricane season

The islands could see more than 20 inches of rain from this hurricane over the next few days.

For more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanesevere weatherwindrainstormu.s. & worldmillbraeoaklandsan joseHawaiiSan Francisco International AirportMineta San Jose International AirportOakland International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
2018 hurricane season forecast
5 most hurricane-vulnerable cities
HURRICANE
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
More hurricane
WEATHER
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
AccuWeather Forecast: Faster sunshine, still cool today
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect in murder of Mollie Tibbetts expected in court today
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
AccuWeather Forecast: Faster sunshine, still cool today
Orchard Supply to close all of its stores
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
6.2 magnitude earthquake reported off the Oregon coast
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Show More
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
More News