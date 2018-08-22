Bay Area flights leaving for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moves in

HONOLULU (KGO) --Flights are still leaving the Bay Area for Hawaii Wednesday morning, but some say they are nervous about Hurricane Lane.
Alaska Airlines recognizes that and is offering to help travelers. The airline's website says it will waive change fees this week so people can avoid the storm. But they have to go on the trip by next Thursday.
Many are going today. Some have luaus and snorkel trips already booked and paid for and can't get a refund. Another couple is headed over to meet up with relatives who are already there. That doesn't mean they aren't worried.
"Most definitely second thoughts pretty much all night long waking up and thinking about it. But we are going anyway unless they cancel it," said Diane Brown of Sacramento.
Hurricane Lane is a Category 5 storm. The Big Island is under a Hurricane Warning and Oahu and Maui are under a Hurricane Watch.
The islands could see more than 20 inches of rain from this hurricane over the next few days.
