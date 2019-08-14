100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through Friday

How long will the excessive heat last?
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says get ready for three days of triple digit temperatures before we get a brief break from the extremely hot weather.
"We are seeing a combination of dangerous heat and dirty air in our forecast," said Nicco.
RELATED: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows temperatures will surge above 100 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in some inland communities.
"Solano and Lake counties will be under an Excessive Heat Warning until 10 p.m. Friday. Temperatures could reach up to 110 degrees," said Nicco.
Concord could reach 106 on Wednesday.
"Fairfield, Livermore, Antioch and Santa Rosa may also reach 100 degrees or above," said Nicco.
Morgan Hill could soar to 103.
Thursday could get even hotter!
"Parts of the interior East Bay will be reaching the most dangerous level, VERY HIGH RISK! The Heat Advisory ends Thursday evening but some Bay Area neighborhoods will still be hit with triple digits Friday afternoon," said Nicco.
San Jose will likely surge to 102.
"Fairfield is expected to top 110," said Nicco. "104 in Cloverdale and 106 in Clearlake."
Nicco says the Bay Area will get a break from the dangerously hot weather on Saturday and Sunday before temperatures heat up again on Monday.
Dangerous #BayArea heat & dirty air in our 7 day forecast: https://t.co/5pnOu3OFG7#HeatWave pic.twitter.com/RGEejOxJq0— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 14, 2019
Dangerous heat, dirty air & heading back to school dominating today's weather. #JoinUs now for more details: https://t.co/Jr9y2cLJZe#1stdayofschool #heatwave pic.twitter.com/FB7lLEmsA5— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 14, 2019