HEAT WAVE

Scorching Bay Area temps; Fire danger still high

It is a hot start to the weekend, with many areas in the Bay Area seeing triple-digit temperatures, so officials are advising people to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It is a hot start to the weekend, with many areas in the Bay Area seeing triple-digit temperatures.

A heat advisory continues until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of the Bay Area, so stay hydrated with water, take frequent breaks in the shade and check on kids and pets.

The Pride Parade in San Francisco Sunday will feature sunshine, with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.

Fire danger will be high through Sunday, with a red flag warning in place for the North Bay and East Bay Hills. Northerly winds from 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph are expected, with humidity from 10 to 20 percent. Any fires that start can easily spread due to the dry and breezy weather, so stay vigilant.

Firefighters will be conducting roving patrols in the Oakland Hills this weekend in response to a red flag fire warning and heat advisory issued for the city this weekend, city officials said.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
