Weather

Bay Area heat wave reaches record temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People all across the Bay Area are trying to find ways to cool off in this record heat -- and there's more to come this week.

Temperatures reached the 90s in some areas, and tomorrow San Francisco is expected to reach the upper 90s.

Many people took to the beaches and shaded areas to brave the heat while having fun.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscoheatweatherheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News