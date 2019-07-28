Bay Area residents brave one of hottest days in July, more heat to come

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday was one of the hottest days in July for the Bay Area.The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory alerting Bay Area residents to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. The advisory runs from Saturday at 11 a.m. to Sunday 11 p.m.Contra Costa County Fire has multiple fire chief on standby in case of heat related emergencies."We did have about 5-6 heat related call which is above average, but based on the heat index we were expecting a lost worst," said Chris Bachman with Contra Costa County Fire.Under a tree at the Heather Farms Park in Walnut Creek we met 7-year-old St. John Erwin.Erwin was celebrating his birthday and when we asked him: "Are you happy that it's hot and that is so nice out here?"His response: "Nope!"This type of honesty is unmatchable. Erwin was not the only one disliking the heat some adults felt the same way."The ice for the drinks melted on your way here?""Yes it did!" said Oakland resident Fundisha Goosby who drove to Walnut Creek hoping to catch a break from the heat.Alejandra Zamora lives in Concord and drove to Walnut Creek and said, "It is very hot I can't. I'm sweating right now. I've never felt this hot in the Bay Area in years."At Heather Farms Park in Walnut Creek, kids coming out of a swim meet had one thing in common, they wanted more water, but this time to drink."I think we went through about five or six and probably about four Gatorades. Is that enough? No, we are actually going to stop at 7-11 and get a Slurpee," said Pleasant Hill resident Megan Wilson.At a 7-Eleven, cashier Cindy Gade said they sold more than 100 slurpees by the afternoon."I'm going to hydrate as much as I can today. I have a headache so I'm going to drink as much as I can of this one gallon of water and then the slurpee," said Angelica Rangel.