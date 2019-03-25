Weather

March brings only 9 days of dry weather in Bay Area so far

It's almost April, but when it comes to the rain -- it appears the Bay Area is in for more of the same wet and gloomy weather.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's almost April, but when it comes to the rain -- it appears the Bay Area is in for more of the same wet and gloomy weather.

"We've only had nine days of dry weather in March so far," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

As of Monday, March 25, Nicco says 16 of the 25 days in March (two-thirds of the month) have received rain.

"It's spring! We are supposed to be drying out. We are supposed to have warm, sunny days, followed by cool nights, but that not not been the case," said Nicco. "The winter that won't stop continues."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows March usually sees anywhere from nine to 10 days of measurable rain.

"We are already ahead of that, plus we have another chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," said Nicco.

The good news is that by the time we get to the weekend, Bay Area temperatures are expected reach 70 degrees, according to Nicco.

