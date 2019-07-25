Bay Area set to sizzle this weekend

Expect excessive heat this weekend, especially inland. Sunday afternoon will bring triple-digit temperatures to numerous locations, mainly in the inland East Bay and North Bay. pic.twitter.com/RE9arnB8Gx — Spencer Christian (@SpencerABC7) July 25, 2019

As our current heatwave continues, there's a chance of record high temperatures on Saturday. Inland areas like San Jose and Livermore are more likely to set records for the date, July 27th, than locations near the coast and bay. pic.twitter.com/z70w9Bbkc1 — Spencer Christian (@SpencerABC7) July 25, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you thought this week has been hot, get set to sweat even more starting on Saturday.Highs will return to triple-digit readings in the Bay Area's hottest spots Saturday afternoon.Cities around the Bay Shoreline will warm up to into the 80s and 90s.San Jose, Livermore and Napa will get close to breaking records.The heat increases on Sunday! Inland spots will likely surpass 100.While the Coast remains cool in the 60s, the Bay Shoreline will be warm in the 80s and 90s for another day.