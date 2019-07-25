Weather

Bay Area set to sizzle this weekend

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you thought this week has been hot, get set to sweat even more starting on Saturday.

Highs will return to triple-digit readings in the Bay Area's hottest spots Saturday afternoon.

Cities around the Bay Shoreline will warm up to into the 80s and 90s.

RELATED: Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?

San Jose, Livermore and Napa will get close to breaking records.

The heat increases on Sunday! Inland spots will likely surpass 100.

While the Coast remains cool in the 60s, the Bay Shoreline will be warm in the 80s and 90s for another day.




Go here for daily weather updates where you live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherheatweekend weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News