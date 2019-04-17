Bay Area temperatures to hit 80s midweek

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for the warmest weather of the year so far!ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Bay Area temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s midweek."We are getting an offshore breeze on Thursday and that means the 80s in our inland neighborhoods, even 70s all the way to the coast," said Nicco.Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows Friday is expected to be just as warm in parts of the Bay Area."Friday the sea breeze kicks in and starts to bring in a little bit of cooling to the coast, but inland neighborhoods will top off in the 80s," said Nicco.