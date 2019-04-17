Weather

Bay Area temperatures to hit 80s midweek

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for the warmest weather of the year so far!

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Bay Area temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s midweek.

"We are getting an offshore breeze on Thursday and that means the 80s in our inland neighborhoods, even 70s all the way to the coast," said Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows Friday is expected to be just as warm in parts of the Bay Area.

"Friday the sea breeze kicks in and starts to bring in a little bit of cooling to the coast, but inland neighborhoods will top off in the 80s," said Nicco.

Check out the latest AccuWeather forecast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbay areaheatheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News