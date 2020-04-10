weather

Easter Weather: Bay Area temps to reach high 70s in time for backyard Easter egg hunts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Easter celebrations will look very different in the Bay Area this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are planning a backyard Easter egg hunt for your kids, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it will be a bit breezy in the morning before the weather warms up!

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows afternoon highs include 74 degrees in Concord, 71 in San Jose, 68 in Oakland, and 60 in San Francisco.

Watch the video above to see Mike Nicco's full AccuWeather forecast.
